Business Insider is launching a new work advice column!

We now spend the majority of our waking hours at work, and it can be a combat zone.

Making the wrong move can affect the salaries we depend on, the promotions we’re considered for, and where we go next in our careers.

Luckily, Business Insider is launching a new advice column to help you solve your toughest workplace conundrums.

I’m Ashley Lutz, senior business editor. Over the years, I have become an unofficial advisor to my friends, spending hours deciphering their existential problems.

I’m here to provide guidance on all your office issues, occasionally bringing in a panel of experts to help.

Have you spent hours analysing how to approach your office crush? Are you losing sleep over a toxic relationship with your boss? Do you debate whether to tell a colleague her provocative outfits have become the talk of the office?

Inquiries can be anonymous, and any questions we find especially interesting will be featured in this column.

Send your questions to [email protected]

We look forward to hearing from you.

