Nobel Prize Winner Robert Shiller Will Take Your Questions Now

Here’s your chance to have a question answered by a Nobel Prize winning economist.

Yale professor Robert Shiller will appear next Thursday, Jan. 30, as the special guest on a live monthly interview program hosted by the university. The esteemed economist is best known for his work in predicting speculative bubbles and developing the S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices.

The university is encouraging any interested viewers to submit their questions before and during the broadcast. You can post them on Yale’s Facebook page, tweet to @Yale, or email [email protected]

The show is slated to air at noon EST on Yale’s YouTube channel. And that’s not your last chance to learn from the famed professor. In February, Shiller will begin offering his “Financial Markets” class as a free online course through Coursera.

