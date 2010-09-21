Ask Nicholas Carlson Anything!

On Tuesdays, the SAI team will address reader questions on video.



Tomorrow I will answer your questions in a video segment, which we’ll post at about 11 a.m. ET. My expertise covers technology, online networking sites, up-and-coming startups, and online leaders – AOL, Yahoo, Facebook and Google.

So if there’s anything you want to ask or complain about, fire away. You can do this until 8 a.m. ET Tuesday, in three ways:

Leave a question in the comments below

Tweet your question and include the word “#tbilive” (TBI Live)

Send an email to [email protected]

We won’t have time to get to all questions, but we’ll pick a few we think everyone else might be interested in.

Thanks for participating!

