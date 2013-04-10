Here's Your Chance To Ask Neil deGrasse Tyson Anything

Tomorrow Business Insider will have the chance to spend time with astrophysicist, science communicator, and all-around awesome guy Neil deGrasse Tyson.



He’s the host of the wildly entertaining StarTalk radio podcast, which mixes comedians and scientists, and is the Director of the Hayden Planetarium and Research associate at the American Museum of Natural History.

He’s also the host of the upcoming Cosmos reboot on PBS, the sequel to Carl Sagan’s series. He frequently comments on topics from climate and space travel and even sports from time to time.

Leave your questions below in the comments or email them to [email protected].

And here’s one little bonus for you: a GIF of deGrasse moonwalking on stage during a filming of the podcast.

