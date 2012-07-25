ASK MEN SURVEY: 65% Of People Want To Play Mitt Romney Over Other Candidates In 'Mass Effect 3'

Sorry, Governor Romney.

Photo: AP

AskMen just released the results of their annual survey, “The 2012 Great Male Survey” and after polling 50,000 men worldwide the results are in:

41-per cent of men have iPhones while 26-per cent of men still have Androids.

52-per cent of men worldwide play video games on their consoles while 21-per cent play on their computer.

28-per cent of men play video games by themselves while 22-per cent choose to play with friends.

And more interestingly, 65-per cent of men worldwide believe they could beat Mitt Romney playing BioWare’s “Mass Effect 3,” while only 35-per cent believe they could beat President Obama.

You can read more of the random results on the AskMen website.



SEE ALSO: ABC News’ New York headquarters is full of history >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.