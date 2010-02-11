Ask Joe Weisenthal Anything!

Watch Joe Weisenthal’s Answers HERE >

Every Thursday, we address reader questions and feedback on video.

Tomorrow, Joe Weisenthal will answer reader questions in a video segment, which we’ll post at about 11AM ET.

Joe has been writing extensively for Clusterstock and The Money Game about the economic crisis, banking industry, government, gold, and sovereign debt.

So If you have anything to ask him, fire away. You can do this until 8:00 AM ET on Thursday, in three ways:

Leave a question in the comments below

Tweet your question and include the word “#tbilive” (TBI Live)

Send an email to [email protected]

We won’t have time to get to all questions, but we’ll pick a few we think everyone else might be interested in.

Thanks for participating!

See Previous Q&A Segments:

– Hey Taxpayers! Get Ready To Bail Out The FHA

– Is Congress Really So Corrupt That Wall Street Calls The Shots?



