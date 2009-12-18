Ask Dan Frommer And Nicholas Carlson Anything!

Watch Nicholas Carlson’s answers HERE >

Watch SAI Holiday Special HERE >



This is your last chance to ask the SAI editors anything you want this year.

Every week, we address reader questions and feedback on video.

“You Ask, We Answer” will have a special edition on Tuesday, Dec. 29, in which we — Frommer and Carlson — will discuss your questions together, and highlight some of the most important stories from 2009.

So if there’s anything you want to ask or complain about, fire away. You can do this until 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday (Dec 18), in three ways:

Leave a question in the comments below

Tweet your question and include the word “#tbilive” (TBI Live)

Send an email to [email protected]

We will try to get through as many questions as possible, but we’ll pick those we think everyone else might be interested in.

Thanks for participating!

See Previous Q&A Segments:

– What Happens To Apple When Steve Jobs Leaves?

– Why Is SAI So Obsessed With AOL?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.