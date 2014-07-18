An Israeli Ambassador Tried To Hold A Chat Over Twitter, And It Turned Into A Disaster

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer held a Twitter question-and-answer session Thursday morning, amid escalating violence in the Gaza strip between Israeli and Hamas forces.

Like past iterations of political Twitter Q&As, Dermer’s hashtag, “#AskDermer,” was hijacked by activists. The hashtag was filled with hundreds of questions from Twitter users critical of Israel’s strategy, with a mix of cynicism, snark, and anger. At least 230 people in Gaza have been killed since the fighting began 10 days ago, as well as one Israeli.

Many questions were aimed at the deaths of four children on a Gaza beach Wednesday. Here’s a sampling:





#AskDermer what would you do if someone had bombed and shelled Florida killing 50 children in 10 days? Would you fight back?

— Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) July 17, 2014

#AskDermer what happened when @IDFSpokesperson murdered 4 Palestinian kids in front of a #Gaza hotel of journalists http://t.co/oPXue23MuM

— Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) July 17, 2014

What is your excuse for what your airstrikes have done to this Gazan family? #AskDermer pic.twitter.com/SkLVhNYZ2f

— Ali Rjoub (@Ali_Rjoub) July 17, 2014

The Israeli publication Haaretz said Dermer got “what he asked for” by holding the Q&A. Dermer took it all in stride, even engaging with some of the critics:











