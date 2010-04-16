Hey Entreprenuers, Here's How To Ask The Top Angel Investor In Tech Anything You Want

is a cofounder of Hunch, the “Amazon recommendations for everything” site, an angel investor in companies like Skype and one of the founders of the angel fund Founder Collective, and definitely one of the top 5 bloggers you must read if you’re into the web, startups and entrepreneurship.



BusinessWeek named him the top angel investor in tech, ahead of even Ron Conway.

Formspring.me is a site where you can create a page where anyone can come and ask you a question, anonymously if they want to.

You get where we’re going with this: Chris recently got started on Formspring.me. His page is here and he’s answered 178 questions to date. Some (a striking number, actually) are about his love of Bourbon but most are about startups, angel investing, business and the Internet. It’s pretty interesting and you can ask him anything.

