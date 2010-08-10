Meet Asita Anche, Potentially The Hottest Female Quant Genius Ever

Goldman Sachs in London just hired Asita Anche as a managing director.



Financial News says her job is to help the bank build up the bank’s prop trading unit.

There’s really not much else to say about Anche because her resume and photo speak for themselves. The woman is impressive. Looks like Goldman poached her from Millennium after less than a year.

Her resume:

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign ’04 (Masters in Computer Science)

Intern at IBM Labs

High Frequency Trading at Citadel for six years

High Frequency Trading at Millennium for less than one year

Managing Director at Goldman (currently)

(Pic via Facebook)

