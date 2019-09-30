A flagship ASICS store in News Zealand played porn on its storefront screens for 9 hours after it got hacked

The New Zealand Herald A partially-censored video posted on social media showing screens above the ASICS store in Auckland broadcasting porn on Sunday morning.

An ASICS store in Auckland, New Zealand, played porn on its giant TV screens for nine hours on Sunday.

Pornography played from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on screens above Queen Street, the city's busiest shopping area, according to witnesses who spoke with The New Zealand Herald.

A security guard on duty from 8 a.m. told the Herald: "Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched."

The company wrote on Facebook on Sunday: "We would like to apologise to anyone who may have seen this."

An ASICS store in the centre of News Zealand’s largest city played porn on its storefront screens for nine hours on Sunday after a cybersecurity breach.

“This morning an unknown person gained access to the screens above our Central Auckland store and some objectionable content was displayed on the screens,” ASICS New Zealand wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

Pornography played from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on screens above Queen Street, the city’s main shopping street, according to witnesses who spoke with The New Zealand Herald.

A security guard on duty in the area, Dwayne Hinango, told the Herald: “Some people were shocked, but others just stopped and watched.”

Google Maps The ASICS store in central Auckland. Black screens can be seen above the storefront, which were hacked to play porn on Sunday morning.

Hinango said he saw the video running for at least two hours, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. local time. The store opens at 9.30 a.m. on Sundays.

Videos posted to social media and reviewed by Business Insider show the pornography playing while bystanders watch in disbelief.



The store’s manager, who identified himself as John to the Herald, said: “Screens were immediately turned off to the units immediately when they turned up for work on Sunday.”

“Clearly this is an embarrassing situation.”



One bystander, Tanya Lee, who walked past with her seven-year-old child told the Herald the content was “totally inappropriate and offensive.”

The New Zealand branch of the Japanese sneaker giant wrote on Facebook “We would like to apologise to anyone who may have seen this.”

