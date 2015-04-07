These supportive running sneakers will be perfect this spring [up to 50% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

If you’re looking for excellent running sneakers, you’ve come to the right place.

The ASICS Men’s GT 2000 2 running shoe is designed to provide proper support and stability.

The sneakers have FluidRide technology, which provides a combination of bounce back and cushioning properties with reduced weight and exceptional durability.

“I’ve run about 100 miles in these including a 10 miles run over the weekend and they feel great,” one reviewer wrote.

“I’m a mild pronator, and these shoes do a great job of providing the support I need for long runs,” wrote another.

ASICS Men’s GT 2000 2 Running shoe: $US120.00 $US59.83-$US89.99 (depending on size and colour)

The shoes come in 5 different colours.

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.