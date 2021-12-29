ASIC has revealed 14 stocks that were subject to a Telegram-pump and-dump scheme earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

The stocks were named in response to a question taken on notice during a Seante hearing in November.

Among the stocks affected were Marquee Resources, TTA Holdings, and Albion Resources.

ASIC first began targeting the groups in October, when it started entering chats and warning users they were being monitored.

The corporate watchdog has listed the 14 stocks that this year were the playthings of a social media group that worked to illegally drive up share prices before offloading the stock to unsuspecting investors in a “pump and dump” scheme.

For six weeks, the chat group on messaging platform Telegram wreaked havoc on the ASX before it evaporated under pressure from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. It is not clear if the group has shut down entirely or has just moved to a platform that’s more difficult to find.

ASIC named the stocks in its response to questions on notice from ALP Senator Deborah O’Neill at a Senate hearing in November following a surge in day trading by younger investors and the growing use of pump and dump groups by rogue traders in 2021.

“Pump and dump” schemes involve co-ordinated moves by groups of investors to push up the value of a stock before dumping the shares en masse for a profit.

This can be achieved by a flurry of positive posts to gee up investors on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Reddit and Telegram. In some instances the conduct has been more explicit, with one group of Telegram — ASX Pump and Dump — planning pumps and dumps.

The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald revealed this year that the corporate watchdog had been joining “pump and dump” chat groups on messaging apps such as Telegram to warn day traders they could face steep fines or even jail time for participating in the illegal trading schemes.

ASIC’s list of pump and dump targets included online education publishing company Kneomedia, which was targeted for pumps on August 10 and 11, base metals explorer Kuniko, which was pumped to 370% during trade on August 26 but closed only 183% higher, and Locksley Resources which on September 16 was pumped 47.50% during a trading session before a sell-off led to its shares closing 10% lower.

Screenshots of the Telegram pump and dump group for September 16 show how the group actively worked to push up Locksley’s shares: “Pump target: Break 100%++ or 0.45 BUY NOW and SEND IT TO THE MOON. BUY AT MARKET OFFER to avoid getting left behind.”

The other companies listed by ASIC were Marquee Resources, TTA Holdings, Albion Resources, Aruma Resources, Australasian Metals, Ozz Resources, Tempest Minerals, Culpeo Minerals, Jayex Technology, Western Gold Resources and Aura Energy.

One post in the Telegram group even outlined how they chose their targets. “Categories of Pumped Stock: Prefer $10m MC (market capitalisation) or less; Low SOI (shares on issue), Top20 (shareholders) holds big %; bullish chart; preferably have price sensitive announcement to avoid quick trading halt,” it explained.

ASIC told the Senate committee that it had engaged with platform providers to stamp out these groups. It also conceded that stamping out this activity entirely was difficult.

“Given the highly fragmented nature of social media platforms and the extensive use of encrypted and private chat channels, it is challenging for ASIC to systematically monitor all activity which may be associated with potential market misconduct,” ASIC said in its letter to the committee.

