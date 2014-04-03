ASIC Is Investigating A Schoolgirl's April Fool's Day Prank

ASIC is reportedly investigating an April Fool’s Day prank by a 16-year-old schoolgirl in New South Wales.

Kudra Falla-Rickets emailed a fake press release to journalists earlier this week, claiming gas drilling company Metgasco was stopping works in Clarence Moreton Basin.

Metgasco was quick to respond, issuing a statement to the ASX, calling out the hoax before any significant damage could be done to the company’s share price.

While Metgasco CEO Peter Henderson accepts it was just a joke, he told Business Insider the company had referred to incident “to ASIC for investigation”.

“People invest money on the stock exchange and it’s important the market is informed,” Henderson said.

Falla-Ricketts has since issued this statement, which is verbatim:

“hi all, just writing to confirm that the media release i (sic) sent from my school email on tuesday was an april fools joke not intended to be taken seriously by anyone.

“thankyou, kudra.”

The prank is similar to a stunt activist Jonathan Moylan executed last year. Moylan is currently facing fraud charges and was being investigated by ASIC after he distributed a fake press release claiming ANZ was withdrawing support for the Whitehaven Maules Creek coal mine project for ethical reasons.

Moylan’s hoax fooled investors and temporarily wiped more than $300 million off Whitehaven’s market cap.

An ASIC spokesperson said it doesn’t comment on investigations and refused confirm or deny any details.

