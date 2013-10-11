ASIC Boss Greg Medcraft Says To Leave The Regulator Alone Over Its Handling Of Leighton Bribe Claims

Photo: Pritchitt Partners

ASIC chairman Greg Medcraft has responded to media criticism, saying its not the regulator’s job to chase claims of overseas bribery in the wake of the Leighton scandal.

In a speech to the American Chamber of Commerce today, which was reported by the Fin, Medcraft said it was the Australian Federal Police’s job to chase up bribes, not the corporate regulators:

“Today, I want to set the record straight. My point is that in any foreign bribery investigation, criminal proceedings are the main game. “ASIC cannot – and will not – do anything to jeopardise the success of criminal actions. This is something the media has mostly chosen to ignore.”

