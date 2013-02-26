A French Eatery In Tokyo Has Been Named The Best Restaurant In Asia

Dessert cart at Narisawa in Tokyo.

Photo: tristanf / Flickr

Tokyo eatery Narisawa has been declared the best restaurant in Asia by Restaurant magazine, which organizes one of the most prestigious restaurant rankings out there — The World’s 50 Best.Narisawa, which last year placed #27 in the world, is renowned for its creative use of Japanese ingredients in French cuisine.



Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa helms his eponymous restaurant and keeps diners guessing with his nature-centric dishes and unexpected presentation, from courses served in test tubes to butter that looks like moss.

If you make it there, take note: the standout dish is a wagyu rump roast marinated in leek, basted in olive oil and carbonized on the outside.

The Asia restaurant list is an offshoot of The World’s 50 Best, an annual rundown from over 900 international restaurant industry experts including chefs, critics, and insiders. It’s sponsored by Pellegrino and Acqua Panna.

Below are the top 10 restaurants in Asia. Click here to see the 50 best, according to Restaurant magazine.

Narisawa, Tokyo Nihonryori Ryugin, Tokyo Nahm, Bangkok Amber, Hong Kong Restaurant Andre, Singapore 8 1/2 Otto E Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong Mr & Mrs Bund, Shanghai Ultra Violet, Shanghai Iggy’s, Singapore Gaggan, Bangkok

