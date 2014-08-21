Asia's Biggest Retailer Uniqlo Has Announced These Five Aussies As Ambassadors

Asia’s biggest clothing retailer, Uniqlo, has brought on board five famous Australians as season ambassadors ahead of its two Sydney store openings.

Among them are internationally renowned fashion blogger Margaret Zhang, Australian actress Claudia Karvan, Bondi Rescue Lifeguard Bruce “Hoppo” Hopkins, chef and co-owner of Gelato Messina Donato Toce and Australian singer and songwriter Gossling.

Uniqlo Australia said the ambassadors “have been carefully chosen for their significant achievements and unique talents, and because they embody UNIQLO’s LifeWear philosophy: Clothes for a better life, for everyone, for every day.”

The big reveals of its stores in the MidCity Shopping Centre, in Sydney’s CBD, and the Macquarie Centre, in Macquarie Park, are expected before the end of the year.

The company has exploded worldwide in the past decade and according to The Wall Street Journal has the ambitious goals to make the brand the leader in retail worldwide.

Here is more on The Story of Uniqlo — The Japanese Clothing Chain That’s Taking Over The World.

