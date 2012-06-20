Hispanics Are No Longer The Country's Fastest-Growing Immigrant Group

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A new Pew study shows Asians have surpassed Hispanics as the country’s fastest-growing immigrant cohort.About 430,000 Asians, or 36 per cent of all new immigrants, arrived in the United States in 2010, according to the latest census data, the AP reported. That’s compared to about 370,000, or 31 per cent, who were Hispanic.



Nearly three-quarters, or 74 per cent, of Asian-American adults were born abroad, Pew found. Of these, about half say they speak English very well and half say they don’t.

But their achievements are considerable:

“Asian Americans are the highest-income, best-educated and fastest-growing racial group in the United States,” the study said. “They are more satisfied than the general public with their lives, finances and the direction of the country, and they place more value than other Americans do on marriage

They are also three times more likely than other immigrant cohorts to receive green-card sponsorship from employers than family, the study found.

Among those classified as “Asian,” the largest cohort were Chinese (23.2 per cent), followed by Filipinos (19.7 per cent) and Indians (18.4 per cent).

