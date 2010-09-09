Asians Are Proud To Be Obsessed With Their Finance Careers, White Guys Are Not

Look into the White male psyche and you’ll see something radically different than you’ll see inside the Asian male psyche, says a new study done by OKCupid.



White men like all things bro-tastic. Asian men, on the other hand, like their careers in finance.

OKCupid’s racial stereotyping guide (re-published on Gizmodo), mined the website’s dating profiles for the most common words that men use to describe themselves in their interests, hobbies, tastes, and self descriptions.

Then OKCupid separated all of the answers by race. The results are both hilarious and enlightening.

None of the top words White men use to describe themselves say anything about their careers. None of the women’s profiles seem to mention career either – just the Asian males, who are either engineers or finance guys, and proud of it.

Here are some of the words Asian men use the most in their profiles:

Freakonomics, analyst, Malcolm Gladwell, surfing the net, investment, gadgets, entrepreneur, finance, accountant, and investing.

The white guys use words like this:

Ghostbusters, The Big Lebowski, brew, boating, Groundhog Day, hockey, Jeep, building things, hunting and fishing.

Notice how there’s no mention of career in the top words White men use to describe themselves. Just fratty, stereotypical dude favourites.

So the conclusion here can be a number of things. Maybe Asian finance guys use dating sites more than White finance guys, or most Asian guys using an American dating website like OK!Cupid are in finance, or maybe, Asian men will soon replace the stereotypical white male CEO at the top of the best financial institutions.

Either way, the results are interesting. Click here to see the rest of the racial stereotyping guide, republished on Gizmodo. It’s great.

