Asians Are Now The Fastest-Growing Ethnicity In The US

America’s Asian population grew 45.6 per cent over the past decade, faster than any other ethnic group, according to new data from the U.S. Census. The number of Americans identifying as Indian showed the largest overall increase, growing by 1.3 million. Non-Taiwanese Chinese were next at 1.1 million, and remain the largest ethnic group in the US, at 3.8 million.



In total, 5.6 per cent of the U.S. population in 2010 identified as Asian.

The greatest percentage increase came from Nepalese and Bhutanese, reflecting the extensive resettlement effort launched by the US government to grant those groups refugee status.

America’s Hispanic population grew by 43 per cent over the past decade.

