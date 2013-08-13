Every Passenger Who Survived The Asiana Airlines Crash In San Francisco Will Get $US10,000

NTSB 288 and 16 crew members survived the crash landing of Asiana Flight 214 in San Francisco on July 6.

Asiana Airlines will pay each surviving passenger of Flight 214, which crash landed in San Francisco on July 6, $US10,000 in compensation,

Bloomberg reports.

288 passengers and all 16 crew members survived the flight. More than 181 people on board were injured.

Three passengers, all Chinese teenage girls, were killed when the Boeing 777 struck the ground well short of the runway, shearing off its tail.

One of the victims, it was later revealed, was killed when she was struck by an emergency vehicle responding to the crash.

Asiana spokesperson Lee Hyo Min told Bloomberg the families of the victims were paid more than $US10,000, and that depending on the findings of an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the airline could pay more to survivors. The Board is aiming to finish its work by July 2014, Chairman Debbie Hersman has said.

The $US10,000 payments are separate from medical compensation, Lee told CNN, and do not preclude survivors from suing the airline.

