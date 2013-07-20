Asiana Flight 214 Victim Was Killed By An Emergency Vehicle

One of the three teenage girls who died in the crash landing of Asiana Flight 214 was killed when she was hit by an emergency vehicle, the San Mateo County Coroners’ Office confirmed today.



16-year-old Ye Meng Yuan “was alive when she received the injuries” that are “consistent with a motor vehicle,” coroner Robert Foucrault said at a press conference.

San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White said the aftermath of the crash “was a volatile, dangerous situation,” and that emergency responders “made a valiant effort” to save lives.

304 of the 307 people on board the Boeing 777 survived the crash in San Francisco on July 6. Dozens were injured.

Asked about the possibility of criminal or civil charges being filed, Hayes-White declined to speculate, but said “I consider it a tragic accident.”

Forensic examination of internal hemorrhage revealed Ye was still alive when she was hit, Foucrault said. She was on the ground at the time, but it’s unknown if she was thrown from the plane during the crash.

There was no way to determine if she suffered, he said.

