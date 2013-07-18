Pilots Of Asiana Flight 214 Hospitalized 'For Psychological Trauma'

Smoke billows from the wreckage of Asiana Flight 214.

The pilots of Asiana Flight 214, which crash landed in San Francisco on July 6, have returned to South Korea and been hospitalized “for psychological trauma and injuries caused by the accident,” according to the AP.



South Korean officials told the AP they plan to interview the four pilots, who were already questioned by American and South Korean investigators in San Francisco.

Korea’s transportation ministry opened a three-week probe into the crash, and ordered all national airlines to step up safety measures and pilot training in the wake of the incident.

After the crash landing, which killed three passengers and injured dozens of others, none of the pilots were tested for drugs and alcohol.

