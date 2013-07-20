Teenage Asiana Crash Victim Was Reportedly Alive When She Was Hit By A Rescue Vehicle

One of the Chinese teenage girls who died in the crash of Asiana Flight 214 in San Francisco was alive when she was run over by a vehicle at the scene, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.



The county coroner determined that the girl, Ye Meng Yuan, “died of blunt force trauma as a result of being hit by a vehicle,” sources told the Chronicle.

The Chronicle’s Jaxon Van Derbeken writes:

That Ye was alive when she was hit by a San Francisco airport fire rig deepens the mystery surrounding her death. If she had been ejected from the plane during the crash, her injuries would not have been fatal, based on autopsy findings that a vehicle caused her trauma.

No witnesses have come forward to say they saw Ye alive in the area where her body was eventually found, the coroner said. The National Transportation Safety Board has been interviewing passengers and first responders to the crash to try to determine what happened to Ye.

The coroner is expected to officially announce the results of his investigation into the 16-year-old’s death at a news conference today.

Ye Meng Yuan and classmate, 16-year-old Wang Linjia, died at the scene of the July 6 crash. The third victim, 15-year-old Liu Yipeng, died at a hospital days later, according to the AP. Dozens of others were injured.

