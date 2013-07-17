Asiana Airlines Is Dropping Plans To Sue TV Station Over Fake Pilot Names

The wreckage of Asiana Flight 214 at San Francisco International Airport.

Asiana Airlines has dropped plans to sue the San Francisco TV station that aired fake and offensive names for the pilots of Flight 214, Reuters reports.



In a statement, the carrier acknowledged the apology from KTVU, and said it would focus on “managing the aftermath of the accident.”

Asiana said Sunday it was planning lawsuits against KTVU and the National Transportation Safety Board, which also issued an apology after a summer intern wrongly confirmed Flight 214’s pilots as “Captain Sum Ting Wong,” “Wi Tu Lo,” “Ho Lee Fuk,” and “Bang Ding Ow.”

Three passengers died in the crash landing of Asiana 214 in San Francisco on July 6.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.