Asiana Airlines: "We apologise Most Deeply" After Crash Of Flight 214

The NTSB is investigating what caused Asiana Flight 214 to crash land in San Francisco.

issued a statement apologizing for the crash landing of Flight 214 in San Francisco on Saturday morning, which killed two passengers and injured dozens of others.”We at Asiana Airlines would like express our utmost sympathy and regret for the distress experienced by the passengers of OZ flight 214 and their families as a result of this accident,” the airline said. “We apologise most deeply.”

In its own statement, Boeing, which built the 777 jet, expressed its condolences for the families of the victims, two Chinese teenage girls.

The National Transportation Safety Board has begun its investigation of the accident, but has not yet indicated any potential causes for the crash.

Here’s the full Asiana statement:

Official Asiana Statement from OZ214 Incident Press Conference 2013-07-07 16:31

Asiana Airlines flight OZ214 departed Incheon International Airport on July 6, 2013 at 16:35 (Korea time) bound for San Francisco. On July 6, 2013 at 11:27 (Local time) an accident occurred as OZ214 landed on San Francisco International Airport’s runway 28.

A total of 291 passengers were aboard the aircraft. (77 Koreans, 141 Chinese, 64 Americans, 3 Indians, 3 Canadians, 1 French, 1 Japanese and 1 Vietnamese)

Asiana Airlines has established emergency response centres to ascertain the cause of this crash and to look after injured passengers and contact their families. Asiana continues to actively cooperate with all Korean and US governmental institutions in the ongoing investigation.

