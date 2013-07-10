The Pilots Of Asiana Flight 214 Were Not Tested For Drugs And Alcohol

The four pilots of Asiana Flight 214, which crash-landed in San Francisco on Saturday morning, were not tested for drugs and alcohol, NTSB Chairman Debbie Hersman said in a press conference this evening.



Such testing is required when carriers licensed in the United States are involved in incidents, but there is no specific requirement that applies to foreign carriers, like Asiana, Hersman explained.

Federal investigators here have no oversight for pilots licensed in foreign countries, she added. South Korea, where Asiana is based, determines the rules for drug and alcohol testing in this case.

