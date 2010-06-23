Asian Wealth Will Now Grow Twice As Fast As The Rest Of The World

The number of Asia-Pacific millionaires spiked 26% in 2009 to 3 million people. Clearly 2009 wasn’t much of a crisis year for these Asians.



This figure now equals the number of millionaires in Europe and is just shy of North America’s 3.1 million millionaires, as per the latest World Wealth Report from Capgemini.

Bloomberg:

Millionaires in Asia-Pacific — home to 60 per cent of the world’s population and the two fastest-growing major economies – – boosted combined assets 31 per cent to $9.7 trillion, the fastest regional increase, according to the survey.

Wealth in the region, excluding Japan, is expected to rise at almost double the global pace, the Boston Consulting Group said this month.

Asia is now an enormous economic engine, and is far more than simply an exporter of goods. There is huge potential for consumption, and this will only increasingly be the case going forward, as this wealth report shows. The world economy will churn forward, even if the U.S. and Europe are mired by a period of subpar growth.

