Asian Trade Demand Is So Strong That Maersk Is Pulling Off 'Unprecedented' Shipping Surcharges

It’s peak trade season, but Asian container trade demand is coming in far stronger than major carriers had expected.



Shipping giant Maersk is running out of containers along its Asian routes, forcing it to bring out of service ships back online in order to simply ship supplies of empty containers to the region.

Hellenic Shipping News:

Head of network and product Lars Reno Jakobsen said: “We are experiencing a demand surge in most trades, which is a development that is both unprecedented and unexpected by us and our customers. “For example, the Asia-Europe trade is growing by 23%, compared with the market’s single-digit expectation just six months ago. “Therefore, we already see a very tight equipment situation. And we expect an even more pronounced and serious shortage of containers in the coming months, as we enter the peak season.”

Moreover, Maersk is reported to be charging ‘unprecedented’ peak season surcharges for its Asia – Europe routes.

