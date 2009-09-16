Asian Stocks Surge To 2009 Highs

US markets rose to their highest levels of the year yesterday, and stock markets in Hong Kong, Australia, Taiwan, and South Korea all did the same.



WSJ: Japan’s Nikkei 225 Average rose 0.5% to 10270.77, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 2.6% to 21402.92, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 2.4%, South Korea’s Kospi climbed 1.8%, Taiwan’s Taiex expanded 1.3% and New Zealand’s NZX 50 added 0.6%.

In afternoon trading, India’s Sensex rose 0.8% and Singapore’s Straits Times Index advanced 1.5%.

One loser: China, which was down 1.1%.

