Asian Stocks Start Day Solidly Lower After Late Wall Street Plunge

Today looked as though it might be quit until the final hour, when Bears pushed the Dow down triple digits.



Asia seems to be taking its cue from that move.

WSJ:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 0.5%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.9% while South Korea’s Kospi Composite added 0.2% to 1,561.82 and New Zealand’s NZX-50 slipped 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were one point higher in screen trade. Australian resources and financial stocks were tracking their offshore peers lower, with BHP Billiton down 0.5% and Rio Tinto losing 1.3%.

