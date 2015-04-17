Asian stocks slip, but Shanghai bucks the trend

Photo: Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Outside of another sharp rally in Chinese stocks, up another 2.2% this afternoon on continued investor activity and hopes for further stimulus, Asian markets are finishing the week on a soft note.

In what is a case of “best of the rest” the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is up while the Kospi in Seoul has put on 0.2%.

Across the rest of the region it’s a sea of red. Leading the losses is Australia’s ASX 200, down more than 1%, with stocks in singapore , Taiwan and India off between 0.2-0.9%.

Looking ahead, European markets are expected to fall slightly on the open following a sharp sell off yesterday.

On the economics front markets will receive CPI figures from the US, Canada and Eurozone, Uk unemployment along with Canadian retail sales.

General Electric also headlines tonight’s US earnings calendar.

