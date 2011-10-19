Asian Stocks Rise Amid Conflicting rumours Out Of Europe

Photo: AP/Ahn Young-Joon

US stock markets spiked on a Guardian report that French and German leaders had a plan to boost the EFSF to 2 trillion euros. However, stocks shed some of those late day gains when Dow Jones Newwires refuted those rumours. Then US futures sold off after the close of regular trading when Apple announced disappointing Q3 earnings.Many of Apple’s suppliers are selling off in Asia’s trading session. But for the most part, Asian markets are up.



Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.6%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.5%.

Korea’s Kospi is down 0.1%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 1.0%.

Shanghair Composite is flat.

