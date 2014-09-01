The Weekend Is Over In Asia And Stocks Are Mostly Down

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha A mahout lies over his elephant before a match at the 2014 King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in Samut Prakan province, on the outskirts of Bangkok August 30, 2014.

The weekend is over, in Asia at least, and stocks are mostly down.

MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1% in early Monday trading.

New Zealand’s NZX 50 fell 0.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was up as much as 0.4%. Japan’s Nikkei opened 0.2% higher. U.S. futures were down about a point.

Stay tuned for Chinese PMI tonight. State data will be released at 9 p.m. Eastern, while HSBC’s measure is due at 9:45 p.m.

Despite the short week we have a ton of data coming out — click here for the weekly preview from BI’s Sam Ro »

