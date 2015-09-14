Asian stocks have opened higher

Asian markets, with the exception of the Nikkei in Japan, have opened the trading week modestly in the black.

Australia’s ASX 200 sits at 5,109.1, an increase of 0.75%, while the KOSPI in South Korea had added 0.24%. The Nikkei is the exception to the rule, declining 0.09% to 18,247.44 points.

Assisting the early bid in Asian markets, US S&P 500 futures are currently pointing higher by 0.70%.

In currency markets, the Australian and New Zealand dollars are also pushing higher, adding 0.24% apiece against their US counterpart. Against the Japanese yen the gains are even greater – it’s risk on in Asia, at least in early trade.

Commodity markets are largely flat, although front-month US WTI futures are currently higher by 0.5%.

With no market moving economic data scheduled in Asia today, movements in Chinese stocks will likely be influential once they get underway at 11.30am AEST.

Over the weekend China’s government released guidelines on proposed reforms to the nation’s state-owned enterprises, something that will likely be influential on the performance of large-cap stocks.

The full regional scoreboard is found below.

Stocks

ASX 200 5109.10 , 38.02 , 0.75%

5109.10 , 38.02 , 0.75% Nikkei 225 18247.44 , -16.78 , -0.09%

18247.44 , -16.78 , -0.09% KOSPI 1946.05 , 4.68 , 0.24%

1946.05 , 4.68 , 0.24% S&P 500 Futures 1974.00 , 13.75 , 0.70%

Forex

USD/JPY 120.72 , 0.17 , 0.14%

120.72 , 0.17 , 0.14% USD/CNY 6.3735 , -0.0035 , -0.05%

6.3735 , -0.0035 , -0.05% AUD/USD 0.7104 , 0.0017 , 0.24%

0.7104 , 0.0017 , 0.24% NZD/USD 0.6325 , 0.0015 , 0.24%

0.6325 , 0.0015 , 0.24% AUD/JPY 85.76 , 0.36 , 0.42%

85.76 , 0.36 , 0.42% EUR/USD 1.1344 , 0.0005 , 0.04%

1.1344 , 0.0005 , 0.04% GBP/USD 1.5446 , 0.0019 , 0.12%

1.5446 , 0.0019 , 0.12% USD INDEX 95.177 , -0.0170 , -0.02%

Commodities

Gold $1,105.36 , -$2.14 , -0.19%

$1,105.36 , -$2.14 , -0.19% Silver $14.54 , -$0.07 , -0.48%

$14.54 , -$0.07 , -0.48% WTI Futures $44.86 , $0.23 , 0.52%

$44.86 , $0.23 , 0.52% Iron Ore Futures ¥407.50 , -¥3.00 , -0.73%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.716%

2.716% New Zealand 3.300%

3.300% Japan 0.343%

0.343% Germany 0.659%

0.659% UK 1.833%

1.833% US 2.199%

