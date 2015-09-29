Asian stocks got walloped today

Asian stocks – yet again on the back of mounting concerns over the outlook for China’s economy – were absolutely walloped today.
Everywhere you look it was carnage, with no major index escaping with a decline of less than 1%.
The Nikkei in Japan experienced the most acute selling pressure, finishing the session at 16,930.84, a decline of more than 4%. Every sector finished deep in the red with materials, healthcare and telecoms all down by more than 5%.
The decline, following a 1% plus fall on Monday, left the index at the lowest closing level seen since January 16 this year.
From the multi-decade peak of 20,952.7 struck on June 24, the index has now slumped by 19.2%, nearing the 20% level that defines an official bear market.
Like the Nikkei, the ASX 200 in Australia had a session to forget, closing Tuesday’s trade deep in the red. At 3.82%, the decline was the 18th largest in the 15-year history of the index, and marked the lowest closing level seen since July 2013.
Year-to-date the index has now slumped 9.10%, and is down nearly 18% from this year’s peak.
In China – the nation that sparked the renewed bout of market nerves – the benchmark Shanghai Composite index slumped by 2.06%. All other mainland indices closed down nursing losses of more than 1%.
Resuming from a public holiday on Monday, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is also getting slammed. In late trade the index sits down 3.18%, extending this year’s bear market to more than 28%.
Fitting with the risk-off theme in stocks, risk currencies were under pressure throughout the course of Asian trade. The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell by 0.6% and 0.3% respectively against their US counterpart, and even more against the Japanese yen and euro.
Despite the rise in risk aversion gold and silver fell by 0.4%, extending the losses seen in overnight trade. Elsewhere copper and iron ore futures in China closed down around 2% while WTI crude, for the moment, is trading flat.
The full scoreboard can be found below.
Stocks
- ASX 200 4918.40 , -195.09 , -3.82%
- Nikkei 225 16930.84 , -714.27 , -4.05%
- Shanghai Composite 3036.77 , -63.98 , -2.06%
- Hang Seng 20512.38 , -673.94 , -3.18%
- Straits Times 2756.70 , -35.22 , -1.26%
- S&P 500 Futures 1866.50 , -5.50 , -0.29%
Forex
- USD/JPY 119.34 , -0.57 , -0.48%
- USD/CNY 6.3636 , -0.0049 , -0.08%
- AUD/USD 0.6946 , -0.0043 , -0.62%
- NZD/USD 0.6304 , -0.0020 , -0.32%
- AUD/JPY 82.89 , -0.92 , -1.10%
- EUR/USD 1.1279 , 0.0036 , 0.32%
- GBP/USD 1.5167 , -0.0004 , -0.03%
- USD INDEX 95.811 , -0.2230 , -0.23%
Commodities
- Gold $1,126.86 , -$4.79 , -0.42%
- Silver $14.50 , -$0.06 , -0.41%
- WTI Futures $44.46 , $0.03 , 0.07%
- Copper Futures ¥38,050 , -¥780 -2.01%
- Iron Ore Futures ¥367.50 , -¥6.00 , -1.61%
10-Year Bond Yields
- Australia 2.593%
- New Zealand 3.285%
- Japan 0.331%
- Germany 0.576%
- UK 1.744%
- US 2.063%
