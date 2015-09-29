Asian stocks got walloped today

Photo: Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

Asian stocks – yet again on the back of mounting concerns over the outlook for China’s economy – were absolutely walloped today.

Everywhere you look it was carnage, with no major index escaping with a decline of less than 1%.

The Nikkei in Japan experienced the most acute selling pressure, finishing the session at 16,930.84, a decline of more than 4%. Every sector finished deep in the red with materials, healthcare and telecoms all down by more than 5%.

The decline, following a 1% plus fall on Monday, left the index at the lowest closing level seen since January 16 this year.

From the multi-decade peak of 20,952.7 struck on June 24, the index has now slumped by 19.2%, nearing the 20% level that defines an official bear market.

Like the Nikkei, the ASX 200 in Australia had a session to forget, closing Tuesday’s trade deep in the red. At 3.82%, the decline was the 18th largest in the 15-year history of the index, and marked the lowest closing level seen since July 2013.

Year-to-date the index has now slumped 9.10%, and is down nearly 18% from this year’s peak.

In China – the nation that sparked the renewed bout of market nerves – the benchmark Shanghai Composite index slumped by 2.06%. All other mainland indices closed down nursing losses of more than 1%.

Resuming from a public holiday on Monday, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong is also getting slammed. In late trade the index sits down 3.18%, extending this year’s bear market to more than 28%.

Fitting with the risk-off theme in stocks, risk currencies were under pressure throughout the course of Asian trade. The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell by 0.6% and 0.3% respectively against their US counterpart, and even more against the Japanese yen and euro.

Despite the rise in risk aversion gold and silver fell by 0.4%, extending the losses seen in overnight trade. Elsewhere copper and iron ore futures in China closed down around 2% while WTI crude, for the moment, is trading flat.

The full scoreboard can be found below.

Stocks

ASX 200 4918.40 , -195.09 , -3.82%

4918.40 , -195.09 , -3.82% Nikkei 225 16930.84 , -714.27 , -4.05%

16930.84 , -714.27 , -4.05% Shanghai Composite 3036.77 , -63.98 , -2.06%

3036.77 , -63.98 , -2.06% Hang Seng 20512.38 , -673.94 , -3.18%

20512.38 , -673.94 , -3.18% Straits Times 2756.70 , -35.22 , -1.26%

2756.70 , -35.22 , -1.26% S&P 500 Futures 1866.50 , -5.50 , -0.29%

Forex

USD/JPY 119.34 , -0.57 , -0.48%

119.34 , -0.57 , -0.48% USD/CNY 6.3636 , -0.0049 , -0.08%

6.3636 , -0.0049 , -0.08% AUD/USD 0.6946 , -0.0043 , -0.62%

0.6946 , -0.0043 , -0.62% NZD/USD 0.6304 , -0.0020 , -0.32%

0.6304 , -0.0020 , -0.32% AUD/JPY 82.89 , -0.92 , -1.10%

82.89 , -0.92 , -1.10% EUR/USD 1.1279 , 0.0036 , 0.32%

1.1279 , 0.0036 , 0.32% GBP/USD 1.5167 , -0.0004 , -0.03%

1.5167 , -0.0004 , -0.03% USD INDEX 95.811 , -0.2230 , -0.23%

Commodities

Gold $1,126.86 , -$4.79 , -0.42%

$1,126.86 , -$4.79 , -0.42% Silver $14.50 , -$0.06 , -0.41%

$14.50 , -$0.06 , -0.41% WTI Futures $44.46 , $0.03 , 0.07%

$44.46 , $0.03 , 0.07% Copper Futures ¥38,050 , -¥780 -2.01%

¥38,050 , -¥780 -2.01% Iron Ore Futures ¥367.50 , -¥6.00 , -1.61%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.593%

2.593% New Zealand 3.285%

3.285% Japan 0.331%

0.331% Germany 0.576%

0.576% UK 1.744%

1.744% US 2.063%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.