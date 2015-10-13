Asian stocks had a session to forget

Asian stocks, with the exception of Chinese markets fluctuating around break even, finished Tuesday’s session lower, weighed down by a mixed trade report from China and caution before upcoming corporate earnings from the US.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 suffered the largest of the falls, dropping 1.11% to 18,234.74 points, with energy, telecommunications and financial’s leading the market lower.

In Australia, the ASX 200 suffered its second consecutive decline, closing the session at 5202.9 points, a drop of 0.57%. The energy sector, down 2.7%, was hit by a 5% fall in oil prices overnight while financials and materials, the largest and second largest sectors by market weighting, skidded 0.40% and 2.00% respectively.

In late trade the benchmark Shanghai Composite is trading flat, having fallen by close to 1% earlier in the session. Large cap stocks are underperforming their smaller peers with the CSI 500, Shenzhen Composite and ChiNext indices, stacked with small cap stocks, currently up by more than 0.5%.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong and Singapore are currently off by 0.4% and 0.8% respectively.

Reflective of the weakness across the region, US S&P 500 futures are down 0.13%.

In currency markets the Australian and New Zealand dollars succumbed to profit-taking after an amazing run of gains. In early European trade both sit down 0.6% against the US dollar, and even more against the Japanese yen. Keeping with the risk off tone, the USD/JPY has fallen 0.13% while the euro, an inverse proxy to investor sentiment of late, is up by 0.18%.

With the exception of crude oil which is up following a steep decline overnight, commodities are trading lower.

Here’s the scoreboard as of 5pm AEDT.

Stocks

ASX 200 5202.90 , -29.97 , -0.57%

5202.90 , -29.97 , -0.57% Nikkei 225 18234.74 , -203.93 , -1.11%

18234.74 , -203.93 , -1.11% Shanghai Composite 3285.81 , -1.85 , -0.06%

3285.81 , -1.85 , -0.06% Hang Seng 22644.79 , -86.14 , -0.38%

22644.79 , -86.14 , -0.38% KOSPI 2019.05 , -2.58 , -0.13%

2019.05 , -2.58 , -0.13% Straits Times 3007.68 , -24.43 , -0.81%

3007.68 , -24.43 , -0.81% S&P 500 Futures 2008.00 , -3.00 , -0.15%

Forex

USD/JPY 119.86 , -0.16 , -0.13%

119.86 , -0.16 , -0.13% USD/CNY 6.3324 , 0.0114 , 0.18%

6.3324 , 0.0114 , 0.18% AUD/USD 0.7311 , -0.0048 , -0.65%

0.7311 , -0.0048 , -0.65% NZD/USD 0.6674 , -0.0042 , -0.63%

0.6674 , -0.0042 , -0.63% AUD/JPY 87.63 , -0.69 , -0.78%

87.63 , -0.69 , -0.78% EUR/USD 1.1375 , 0.0020 , 0.18%

1.1375 , 0.0020 , 0.18% GBP/USD 1.5321 , -0.0023 , -0.15%

1.5321 , -0.0023 , -0.15% USD INDEX 94.843 , 0.0020 , 0.00%

Commodities

Gold $1,154.92 , -$8.68 , -0.75%

$1,154.92 , -$8.68 , -0.75% Silver $15.68 , -$0.14 , -0.88%

$15.68 , -$0.14 , -0.88% WTI Futures $47.44 , $0.34 , 0.72%

$47.44 , $0.34 , 0.72% Copper Futures ¥39,790 , -¥390 -0.97%

¥39,790 , -¥390 -0.97% Iron Ore Futures ¥377.00 , -¥6.00 , -1.57%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.672%

2.672% New Zealand 3.430%

3.430% Japan 0.318%

0.318% Germany 0.583%

0.583% UK 1.821%

1.821% US 2.060%

