Asian stocks got dumped

Asian stocks, with the exception of Australia’s ASX 200 and large-cap firms in China, endured a tough start to the trading week on Monday.

Losses ranged from between 0.14% to more than 6% with small-cap stocks in China suffering the worst of the declines.

The CSI 500, ChiNext and Shenzhen Composite indices – brimming with small cap stocks – all finished with losses of more than 6.5%. In comparison, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished down by a smaller 2.67%.

As opposed to small cap stocks that were savaged, large-cap stocks were well supported with the SSE 50 index, brimming with the 50 largest firms by market capitalisation in Shanghai, finishing with a gain of 1.47%.

Buying was concentrated in consumer staples and financial stocks, creating speculation that China’s so-called “national team” of institutions buying stocks at the behest of Beijing may have yet again been behind the late bounce.

Outside of China the performance of stocks was mixed. The Nikkei 225 in Japan, weighed down by yen strength, fell by 1.63% while the Straits Times index in Singapore slipped 0.49%.

Despite increased political uncertainty in Australia, Australia’s ASX 200 finished with a gain of 0.5%.

In currency markets the dollar was weaker across the board, falling against the safe haven yen and higher-yielding plays such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Commodities also finished lower with those closely aligned with the Chinese economy – iron ore and copper futures – falling 1.08% and 2.07% respectively.

Stocks

ASX 200 5096.50 , 25.42 , 0.50%

5096.50 , 25.42 , 0.50% Nikkei 225 17965.70 , -298.52 , -1.63%

17965.70 , -298.52 , -1.63% Shanghai Composite 3114.87 , -85.37 , -2.67%

3114.87 , -85.37 , -2.67% Hang Seng 21474.79 , -29.58 , -0.14%

21474.79 , -29.58 , -0.14% KOSPI 1931.46 , -9.91 , -0.51%

1931.46 , -9.91 , -0.51% Straits Times 2873.77 , -14.26 , -0.49%

2873.77 , -14.26 , -0.49% S&P 500 Futures 1958.00 , -2.25 , -0.11%

Forex

USD/JPY 120.22 , -0.33 , -0.27%

120.22 , -0.33 , -0.27% USD/CNY 6.3687 , -0.0048 , -0.08%

6.3687 , -0.0048 , -0.08% AUD/USD 0.7092 , 0.0005 , 0.07%

0.7092 , 0.0005 , 0.07% NZD/USD 0.6328 , 0.0018 , 0.29%

0.6328 , 0.0018 , 0.29% AUD/JPY 85.25 , -0.15 , -0.18%

85.25 , -0.15 , -0.18% EUR/USD 1.1358 , 0.0019 , 0.17%

1.1358 , 0.0019 , 0.17% GBP/USD 1.5451 , 0.0024 , 0.16%

1.5451 , 0.0024 , 0.16% USD INDEX 94.960 , -0.2340 , -0.25%

Commodities

Gold $1,108.01 , $0.51 , 0.05%

$1,108.01 , $0.51 , 0.05% Silver $14.46 , -$0.15 , -1.03%

$14.46 , -$0.15 , -1.03% WTI Futures $44.60 , -$0.03 , -0.07%

$44.60 , -$0.03 , -0.07% Copper Futures $2.436 , -$0.03 -1.08%

$2.436 , -$0.03 -1.08% Iron Ore Futures ¥402.00 , -¥8.50 , -2.07%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.695%

2.695% New Zealand 3.275%

3.275% Japan 0.353%

0.353% Germany 0.668%

0.668% UK 1.834%

1.834% US 2.190%

