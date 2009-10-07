Asian Stocks, Gold, Commodities, U.S. Futures, All Rallying Again

Behold the power of cheap money to make everything in the world go up, all at the same time, day after day.



Gold has hit another record, of over 1048. Oil is back over $71

Asia was up across the board, with the NIkkei gaining 1.1%, and the Hang Seng adding 2.1%.

And with several hours to go before the bell, the S&P 500 is rallying as well.

Of course the big non-shocker: No participation from the Dollar, though you had already figured that out.

