Asian stocks are sinking

Photo: Douanes Francaises/Getty Images

Asian stocks, following on from the lead provided by Europe and the US overnight, are trading deep in the red in early trade on Wednesday.

After an hour of trade, both the ASX 200 in Australia and KOSPI in South Korea are down by around 1%, following a similar decline in the US overnight.

With the Nikkei in Japan closed for a public holiday, market attention today will be on the performance of Chinese stocks, along with the highly-influential Caixin-Markit manufacturing PMI gauge for September that will be released at 11.45am AEST.

The full regional scoreboard is found below.

Stocks

ASX 200 5048.30 , -55.25 , -1.08%

5048.30 , -55.25 , -1.08% KOSPI 1964.36 , -17.70 , -0.89%

1964.36 , -17.70 , -0.89% Straits Times 2868.47 , -13.80 , -0.48%

2868.47 , -13.80 , -0.48% S&P 500 Futures 1929.75 , -2.25 , -0.12%

Forex

USD/JPY 120.26 , 0.14 , 0.12%

120.26 , 0.14 , 0.12% USD/CNY 6.3750 , 0.0074 , 0.12%

6.3750 , 0.0074 , 0.12% AUD/USD 0.7079 , -0.0009 , -0.13%

0.7079 , -0.0009 , -0.13% NZD/USD 0.6296 , 0.0008 , 0.13%

0.6296 , 0.0008 , 0.13% AUD/JPY 85.13 , -0.03 , -0.04%

85.13 , -0.03 , -0.04% EUR/USD 1.1109 , -0.0009 , -0.08%

1.1109 , -0.0009 , -0.08% GBP/USD 1.5346 , -0.0016 , -0.10%

1.5346 , -0.0016 , -0.10% USD INDEX 96.477 , 0.1940 , 0.20%

Commodities

Gold $1,124.36 , -$0.24 , -0.02%

$1,124.36 , -$0.24 , -0.02% Silver $14.78 , $0.06 , 0.41%

$14.78 , $0.06 , 0.41% WTI Futures $46.56 , $0.20 , 0.43%

$46.56 , $0.20 , 0.43% Iron Ore Futures ¥367.00 , -¥10.50 , -2.78%

10-Year Bond Yields