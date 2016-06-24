Asian stocks are rallying

Photo: Getty Images

Asian stocks have opened Friday’s session moderately higher, although the gains are not to the same degree seen in US and European trade overnight.

Strength for the “leave” vote in the UK referendum to remain a member of the European Union — somewhat of a surprise for markets — is behind the smaller-than-anticipated gains.

With more than 600,000 votes counted in the referendum, “leave” currently leads by 6,800 votes.

Here’s the regional scoreboard as at 10.15am AEST.

Stocks

ASX 200 5312.30 , 31.62 , 0.60%

5312.30 , 31.62 , 0.60% Nikkei 225 16324.80 , 86.45 , 0.53%

16324.80 , 86.45 , 0.53% S&P 500 Futures 2095.00 , -10.75 , -0.51%

Forex

USD/JPY 105.1 , -1.03 , -0.97%

105.1 , -1.03 , -0.97% USD/CNY 6.5944 , 0.0115 , 0.17%

6.5944 , 0.0115 , 0.17% AUD/USD 0.7545 , -0.0063 , -0.83%

0.7545 , -0.0063 , -0.83% NZD/USD 0.7205 , -0.0045 , -0.62%

0.7205 , -0.0045 , -0.62% AUD/JPY 79.3 , -1.44 , -1.78%

79.3 , -1.44 , -1.78% EUR/USD 1.1318 , -0.0067 , -0.59%

1.1318 , -0.0067 , -0.59% GBP/USD 1.4596 , -0.0282 , -1.90%

1.4596 , -0.0282 , -1.90% USD INDEX 93.771 , 0.2420 , 0.26%

Commodities

Gold $1,265.06 , $9.81 , 0.78%

$1,265.06 , $9.81 , 0.78% Silver $17.38 , $0.11 , 0.64%

$17.38 , $0.11 , 0.64% WTI Futures $49.68 , -$0.43 , -0.86%

$49.68 , -$0.43 , -0.86% Copper Futures ¥36,640 , ¥470 1.30%

¥36,640 , ¥470 1.30% Iron Ore Futures ¥392.00 , ¥4.50 , 1.16%

10-Year Bond Yields