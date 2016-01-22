Asian stocks are rallying

A Japanese Geisha serves green tea. Photo: Getty / File

Asian stocks are higher in early trade, following gains in Europe and Wall Street overnight.

The Nikkei erased its stunning reversal of yesterday afternoon at the open, and is up more than 3% for the day.

Chinese markets have just opened and are also up slightly, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite up 0.7% and the CSI 500 index of the largest 500 companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen up just over 1%.

The ASX 200 in Australia is up more than 1% after a volatile start that settled down after Chinese markets opened.

How the final trading session plays out today is anyone’s guess, given the volatility we’ve seen in the region so far this week. But here’s the scoreboard as at 12.45pm AEDT.

Stocks

ASX 200 4918.80 , 54.80 , 1.13%

4918.80 , 54.80 , 1.13% Nikkei 225 16554.69 , 537.43 , 3.36%

16554.69 , 537.43 , 3.36% Shanghai Composite 2902.39 , 21.91 , 0.76%

2902.39 , 21.91 , 0.76% Hang Seng 19000.79 , 458.64 , 2.47%

19000.79 , 458.64 , 2.47% KOSPI 1869.31 , 28.78 , 1.56%

1869.31 , 28.78 , 1.56% Straits Times 2569.22 , 36.52 , 1.44%

2569.22 , 36.52 , 1.44% S&P 500 Futures 1864.75 , 3.75 , 0.20%

Forex

USD/JPY 117.65 , -0.03 , -0.03%

117.65 , -0.03 , -0.03% USD/CNH 6.6051 , 0.0036 , 0.05%

6.6051 , 0.0036 , 0.05% AUD/USD 0.6991 , -0.0005 , -0.07%

0.6991 , -0.0005 , -0.07% NZD/USD 0.6517 , -0.0007 , -0.11%

0.6517 , -0.0007 , -0.11% AUD/JPY 82.25 , -0.09 , -0.11%

82.25 , -0.09 , -0.11% EUR/USD 1.0846 , -0.0026 , -0.24%

1.0846 , -0.0026 , -0.24% GBP/USD 1.4213 , -0.0004 , -0.03%

1.4213 , -0.0004 , -0.03% USD INDEX 99.263 , 0.2070 , 0.21%

Commodities

Gold $1,098.20 , -$3.01 , -0.27%

$1,098.20 , -$3.01 , -0.27% Silver $14.05 , -$0.01 , -0.07%

$14.05 , -$0.01 , -0.07% WTI Futures $29.77 , $0.24 , 0.81%

$29.77 , $0.24 , 0.81% Copper Futures ¥35,220 , ¥220 0.63%

¥35,220 , ¥220 0.63% Iron Ore Futures ¥319.00 , ¥5.00 , 1.59%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 2.739%

2.739% New Zealand 3.255%

3.255% Japan 0.222%

0.222% Germany 0.451%

0.451% UK 1.675%

1.675% US 2.028%

