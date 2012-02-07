Asian Stocks Are Mixed As Greek Debt Talks Continue

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Asian stocks markets are mixed as uncertainty over Greece’s debt swap talks continues.A mixed bag of earnings didn’t help Japan, where the Nikkei fell eased from its three-month high.



Here’s how the markets look:

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 0.17%

Korea’s Kospi Index is up 0.12%

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 1.43%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.07%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.30%

This comes after U.S. stocks closed moderately lower on Monday.

