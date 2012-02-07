Asian Stocks Are Mixed As Greek Debt Talks Continue

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Asian stocks markets are mixed as uncertainty over Greece’s debt swap talks continues.A mixed bag of earnings didn’t help Japan, where the Nikkei fell eased from its three-month high.
Here’s how the markets look:
Japan’s Nikkei 225 is down 0.17%
Korea’s Kospi Index is up 0.12%
China’s Shanghai Composite is down 1.43%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is up 0.07%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 is up 0.30%
This comes after U.S. stocks closed moderately lower on Monday.
