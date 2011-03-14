How Some Key Stocks And Markets Are Trading After The Earthquake

Photo: ap

The Nikkei remains down about 5% in early going.Some of the declines in Japanese equities are far deeper. Sony is off 10%. Toyota and Nissan are also down hard, according to Bloomberg.



One “winner”? Kubota, which is the Caterpillar of Japan. It’s off less than 1%. It’s going to get a ton of rebuilding business.

Added: Some other winners include construction names that are up over 20%.

In Australia stocks are off 1%.

Izabella Kaminska points out that miner BHP Billiton — which does a big uranium business — is off 2%. Other pure uranium stocks are getting crushed.

Meanwhile, US futures are down modestly… not quite off 1%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.