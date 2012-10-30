Markets In Asia Are Looking Up

Photo: slack12 via Flickr

Markets are higher in Asia early in the trading session.Japan’s Nikkei is up 0.6%.



Korea’s Kospi is up 1.2%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is up 0.5%.

Earlier, we learned that Japanese industrial production fell 4.1 per cent in September. This was worse than the 3.1 per cent expected by economists.

Minutes ago China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Indices opened up marginally.

Meanwhile, U.S. futures are deep in the red as Sandy slams the northeast. Dow futures are down 88 points. The U.S. cash markets are closed on Tuesday, and they’re questionable for Wednesday.

