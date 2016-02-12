Asian stocks are getting smoked

The global stock rout continues.
In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei index opened after a holiday on Thursday, and fell more than 5% at the start of trading.
It is down 4.84% as of 7:49 a.m. UK time. Here’s the chart:
Banking stocks are feeling the pain. Japanese bank Nomura fell more than 12% to hit its lowest level since 2012.
Here’s how that looks on the chart:
Markets in China are still closed for the lunar New Year holidays but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is open and falling.
