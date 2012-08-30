Markets Are Inching Lower In Asia

A general view of the Taipei 101 tower before the lights are switched off for Earth Hour on March 27, 2010 in Taipei, Taiwan.

Photo: Marc Gerritsen/Getty Images

Markets are lower early in the Asian trading session.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.1%.



Korea’s Kospi is down 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 0.4%.

Stocks continue to exhibit the low volatility we’ve experienced for much of August.

The next major market moving event is expected to come on Friday when Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke speaks at the Kansas City Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

