Markets Are Getting pummelled In Asia

Stocks are way down early in the Asian trading session.Japan’s Nikkei is down 0.7 per cent.



Korea’s Kospi is down 0.4 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX is down 1.5 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 1.4 per cent.

China’s Shanghai Composite is down 1.7 per cent.

This falls a steep tumble in the U.S. markets where the Dow fell 108 points. A disappointing housing starts report, a weak Caterpillar sales report, and a hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve’s FOMC minutes took a toll on stocks, oil, and gold.

