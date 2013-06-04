An Asian Startup May Have Cracked The Code On How To Make Money Off Of Chat

A leaked presentation to customers from Taiwanese messaging app developer Line reveals one of the ways the company is monetizing its service: by charging companies to let them directly message their online followers.



The Next Web got a hold of the document and has a thorough look at it on their site.

Here are the quick takeaways:

Line charges companies a one-time fee of over $6,000 just to create an account on the service.

It then charges the companies for messaging their followers directly. Prices start at around $5,000 to send 15 messages a month to 100,000 fans and range all the way up to almost $17,000 each month for 30 messages to 500,000 fans.

The company also offers one-off plans for companies that want to do short bursts of messaging rather than for months at a time.

As a way to help companies gather fans on its service, Line charges over $33,000 to let companies offer cute branded “stickers” that users can place on their profiles.

As noted in The Next Web’s article, these offerings seem to be working for the company. Line posted revenue of $58 million last quarter, a 92% increase from the quarter before.

