Asian Real Estate Markets Soaring Again

Unlike the United States, Asia has a booming real estate investment market. Property values are beginning to stabilise, with Hong Kong at the centre of everything, according to a new analyst report from CBRE:



CBRE: The Asian real estate investment market continued to gain momentum in the third quarter of 2009 as capital values generally stabilised, sentiment improved and the bid-ask spread narrowed, particularly for quality yield-accretive assets in prime locations. Direct real estate investment in Asia jumped 25% q-o-q to an estimated US$9.1 billion1. Hong Kong accounted for 36% of the total volume followed by China, Korea and Taiwan. However, overall transaction volume remained low in the first nine months of 2009, falling by 49% year-on-year according to CB Richard Ellis’ Q3 2009 Asia Investment MarketView report.

Offices accounted for $4.7 billion of investment or half the flow of capital during this quarter. Foreign investments are also on the rise, as investors become more optimistic about the Asian markets:

Overall, the third quarter saw foreign investors become more active in the region, with inter-regional cross border investment jumping from a low of 6% and 9% of total volume in the first and second quarter respectively, to a high of 21%, a trend that reflected the slightly diminished pressure of external financing constraints and an improvement in liquidity from a global perspective.

